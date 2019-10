A man attacked police officers with a knife in the headquarters of the Paris police on Thursday and the attacker was killed, two sources close to the police told Reuters.

According to French channel BFM TV, one policeman was seriously injured during the attack. A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment.

Also Read: Punjab DGP holds meeting of senior police officers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)