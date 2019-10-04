International Development News
Development News Edition
SC issues notice to CBI on P Chidambaram's bail plea seeking bail in INX Media corruption case

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 12:44 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to CBI, asking it to respond on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court, challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
