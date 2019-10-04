International Development News
U.S. top court to hear Trump bid to revive law against encouraging illegal immigration

Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 19:19 IST
U.S. top court to hear Trump bid to revive law against encouraging illegal immigration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to resurrect a federal law that makes it a felony to encourage illegal immigrants to come or stay in the United States after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation free speech rights.

In a case involving a California woman named Evelyn Sineneng-Smith convicted of violating the law, the justices will review a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidating it for infringing on rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

