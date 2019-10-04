Plea seeks defence ministry's takeover of all 28 Sainik schools

A petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the defence ministry for takeover of 28 Sainik schools in the country for their better and effective functioning. When the PIL came up, a division bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee issued notice to the defence, finance and HRD ministries, secretary of Sainik School, New Delhi and principal of Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar, Tiruppur district, and posted it for hearing on November 6.

According to the PIL, there are 28 Sainik schools functioning all over India. The petitioner submitted that one-time grant offered by the defence ministry to these schools was insufficient and did not address core issues.

The PIL alleged that "the schools are just superintended by the ministry of defence, hosted by states and bank rolled by hapless parents". The defence ministry should take over all the 28 schools for their better and effective functioning, improve infrastructure and training methodologies, among others, it said.

The PIL also sought re-establishment of examination centres in other places other than Chennai for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examinations scheduled on January 5, 2020 and to scrap other states' quota in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)