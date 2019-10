Brazilian prosecutors have filed charges against Tourism Minister Marcelo Álvaro Antônio for alleged campaign finance fraud, the prosecutors' press office in Minas Gerais state said on Friday.

The minister, who is from the same PSL party as President Jair Bolsonaro, is accused of setting up fake congressional candidates in Minas Gerais with the aim of collecting more public campaign funding.

