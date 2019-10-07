International Development News
Swedish police investigating "suspicious object" at Iraqi embassy

Reuters
Updated: 07-10-2019 20:40 IST
Swedish police said on Monday it was investigating a "suspicious object" outside Iraq's embassy in central Stockholm and had taken one person into custody.

The police said the arrested individual is being taken to a local police station near the embassy in central Stockholm.

The police said they are continuing to investigate the "suspicious object" at the cordoned-off site outside the embassy.

