Swedish police said on Monday it was investigating a "suspicious object" outside Iraq's embassy in central Stockholm and had taken one person into custody.

The police said the arrested individual is being taken to a local police station near the embassy in central Stockholm.

The police said they are continuing to investigate the "suspicious object" at the cordoned-off site outside the embassy.

