U.S. Defense Secretary participated in call between Trump and Erdogan -official

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley took part in a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"Given the likely military issues raised on the call between (Trump) and President Erdogan, Secretary of Defense Esper and Chairman Milley participated on the call," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said. The official did not provide further details.

After a phone call between Trump and Erdogan on Sunday, the Trump administration announced it was withdrawing U.S. troops from northeast Syria.

