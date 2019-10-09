International Development News
Italy to go ahead with its F-35 fighter jet programme -minister

Reuters Rome
Updated: 09-10-2019 11:33 IST
Image Credit: Department of Defense - Defense.gov

Italy Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Wednesday that the government intends to confirm its F-35 fighter jet investment program. "Renewing our fleet is a need that cannot be postponed," Guerini, a member of the ruling Democratic Party (PD), said in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

"I can assure you that Italy's participation in the F-35 program meets the objectives of effectiveness and efficiency of the military instrument," he said. Luigi Di Maio, leader of the co-ruling 5-Star Movement, said last year that F-35 fighter jets were not a priority for the country and that the program had to be reviewed in 2019.

COUNTRY : Italy
