FACTBOX-Reaction to Turkey's military advance into Syria

Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria on Wednesday. Here are some reactions to the operation:

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged Turkey to show restraint and stop its military operation. "If the plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don't expect the EU to pay for any of it," he said.

NATO NATO

chief Jens Stoltenberg said he hoped Turkey's operations in Syria would be measured and proportionate.

GERMANY

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Turkey's operation would lead to further destabilization of the region and could strengthen Islamic State. He urged Turkey to end the operation.

FRANCE

France's European affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin said France and Britain would call a U.N. Security Council meeting over the Turkish offensive. France, Germany and Britain are finalising a joint statement condemning the advance.

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the operation risked destabilizing the region and harming civilians.

DENMARK

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted: "Deeply concerned about Turkish military operation in Syria. In my view, this is a regrettable and wrong decision, which can have serious consequences for civilians and the fight against ISIL (Islamic State). Turkey must show restraint. Denmark is in close contact with allies on the matter."

