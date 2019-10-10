Iran frees detained Russian journalist - Russian embassy

Iran has freed a Russian journalist, Yulia Yuzik, who had been detained last week, the Russian embassy in Tehran said on social media on Thursday. "As a result of joint efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Tehran, the Iranian side made a decision on the release of Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik," it said.

According to the embassy, Yuzik flew back to Moscow on Thursday morning.

