International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

France says EU will impose sanctions on U.S. if aviation row not settled

Reuters Paris
Updated: 10-10-2019 14:01 IST
France says EU will impose sanctions on U.S. if aviation row not settled

Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the European Union would impose sanctions on U.S. products if no settlement was reached with Washington on a trade dispute over illegal EU subsidies to the aviation industry.

"The American administration should be aware that if there is no settlement, Europe will not have any other choice but to retaliate and to put (on) sanctions," Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019