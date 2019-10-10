Iran says Turkish military must immediately end attacks in Syria and withdraw

Iran's foreign ministry called on Turkey on Thursday to immediately halt its military offensive in Syria and pull its forces out of that country.

In a statement posted on its official website, the ministry expressed concern about the humanitarian situation and the dangers posed to civilians in the conflict zone.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran... emphasises (the need for) an immediate stop to the attacks and the exit of the Turkish military from Syrian territory," it said.

