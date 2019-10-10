International Development News
Turkish minister says France's Macron wants to divide Syria

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 10-10-2019 22:33 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of wanting to divide Syria after France criticized Ankara's military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

World powers, including Turkey's Western allies, fear its incursion into northeast Syria runs the risk of Islamic State prisoners escaping from camps amid the chaos.

Cavusoglu made the comments at an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

COUNTRY : Turkey
