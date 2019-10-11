International Development News
EU and UK to go into more intense Brexit negotiations - diplomats

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 11-10-2019 17:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The 27 European Union countries staying on together after Brexit authorised their negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday to go into another round of intense and secret negotiations with Britain in a bid to get a deal, two senior diplomatic sources said.

"It's a tunnel with a very small light at the end of it," one of the diplomats said, indicating there was not too much hope on the EU side that a divorce deal could be sealed before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

COUNTRY : Belgium
