North Korea demands Japan pay compensation for sinking fishing boat - KCNA

North Korea's foreign ministry "strongly demanded" on Saturday that Japan pay compensation for a fishing boat that sank when it collided with a Japanese patrol boat earlier this week, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

The collision on Monday was deliberate and "a gangster act" by Japan and Tokyo should take steps to prevent future incidents, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by KCNA.

The Japanese coast guard said on Monday it rescued about 60 North Korean crew members from a fishing boat that sank after it collided with the patrol boat that was chasing it out of Japanese waters.

Also Read: Rugby-Food challenge as All Blacks embrace Japanese culture in downtime

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)