Updated: 13-10-2019 17:59 IST
Mortars fired at Somalia's Mogadishu airport- sources

At least three mortars were fired at Mogadishu’s international airport on Sunday, injuring six people, a diplomatic source said.

The airport serves also as compound for several embassies as well as the United Nations and African Union missions.

A U.N. source in Mogadishu confirmed the attack but could not say how many people had been injured. (Writing by Giulia Paravicini Editing by Frances Kerry)

