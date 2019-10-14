Syrian army deploys to town in country's northeast after Kurdish deal

Syrian army troops entered the town of Tel Tamer in northeastern Syria, state media reported on Monday, after Damascus reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led forces controlling the region to deploy into the area to counter an attack by Turkey.

Tel Tamer is on a strategically important highway, the M4, that runs east to west. Turkish forces said they had seized the highway on Sunday. Tel Tamer is 35 km (20 miles) southeast of Ras al Ain, one of the focal points of the Turkish assault.

