Catalonia's Puigdemont calls prison sentences for separatist leaders an "atrocity"

Reuters Catalonia
Updated: 14-10-2019 13:28 IST
Catalonia's Puigdemont calls prison sentences for separatist leaders an "atrocity"

Image Credit: Flickr

The former head of Catalonia's regional government Carles Puigdemont said on Monday that the prison sentences for the separatist leaders on trial for a failed 2017 independence bid were an "atrocity." "It is time to react ... for the future of our sons and daughters. For democracy. For Europe. For Catalonia," he wrote on Twitter.

Puigdemont was the head of the Spanish region at the time of the independence bid but was not part of this trial because he fled to Belgium, where he now lives in self-imposed exile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
