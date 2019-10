The Syrian army entered the town of Manbij in northern Syria on Monday, Syrian state TV and news agency said.

On Monday, Russian-backed Syrian government forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria after the Turkish incursion, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier.

