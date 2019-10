U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he will meet with NATO allies next week to press them to take "diplomatic and economic measures" in response to Turkey's incursion into Syria.

In a statement, Esper said Turkey's military action "was unnecessary and impulsive" and could result in the resurgence of Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)