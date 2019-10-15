International Development News
China urges Turkey to halt military action in Syria-foreign ministry

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 15-10-2019 13:09 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's foreign ministry urged Turkey on Tuesday to stop military action in Syria and "come back to the right track". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing in Beijing.

Turkey launched a military incursion into northeast Syria last week, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. troops away from the area. On Monday, Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey and called on the country to stop.

COUNTRY : China
