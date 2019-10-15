UPDATE 4-Brazil building collapses; 10 missing, one confirmed dead

A seven-story residential building collapsed in the northeastern Brazilian city of Fortaleza on Tuesday, killing at least one person, rescue workers told TV channel GloboNews.

Another 10 people were missing and seven people were found alive, the rescue workers said. The building fell at around 10:30 a.m. local time (1330 GMT), but it was not immediately clear what caused the accident or how many total victims may be involved.

Fire brigade and civil defense officials were not immediately available to provide further details. Television footage showed a handful of rescuers in orange suits digging through a massive pile of wreckage in a middle class area of Fortaleza, the capital of Ceara state.

Ceara Governor Camilo Santana wrote on social media that he has mobilized state resources to help with the rescue. Santana also said he canceled his agenda and was traveling to Fortaleza. According to G1 news website, pedestrians who were passing by the building when it collapsed were taken to nearby medical clinics, and access to streets surrounding the wreckage was closed by authorities.

