International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Petrol bombs thrown at police at Barcelona protest - police

Reuters Barcelona
Updated: 17-10-2019 03:54 IST
Petrol bombs thrown at police at Barcelona protest - police

Image Credit: Pixabay

Spanish police said Catalan pro-independence demonstrators threw petrol bombs at officers as protests intensified in Barcelona on Wednesday.

"Molotov cocktails launched at the police line," the Mossos regional police force posted on Twitter.

Demonstrators are protesting against jail sentences for nine leaders of a 2017 bid to declare the surrounding Catalonia region independent from Spain.

Also Read: Provide clean drinking water, regular medical examination to Delhi Traffic Police personnel: HC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019