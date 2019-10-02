Provide clean drinking water, regular medical examination to Delhi Traffic Police personnel: HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to provide clean drinking water and regular medical examination to the Delhi Traffic Police personnel. A bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the Centre should take care of all its staff on a monthly basis.

"It is expected from the higher administrative officers of the respondents that they shall provide clean drinking water, sanitation and regular medical examination to Delhi Police personnel and, that too, on a regular basis, in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy. "If there is any violation of such type of rules, regulations or government policy, the police personnel can always approach the appropriate authority or court for redressal of their grievances in accordance with law," the bench said.

The observation came while the court was disposing of a plea filed by the Legal Forum for Women Empowerment, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to prepare draft rules and regulations for maintaining proper records of the facilities to be provided to the Delhi Traffic Police with regard to clean drinking water, sanitation and regular medical examination. The bench said if any Delhi Traffic Police personnel was aggrieved by the action of the respondents, they could always approach the court.

