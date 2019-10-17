China urges U.S. to withdraw meeting restrictions imposed against Chinese diplomats

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it urges the United States to withdraw new meeting restrictions imposed against Chinese diplomats.

Chinese diplomats in the United States are now required to give advanced notice of any plans to meet with U.S. state, local and municipal officials, senior State Department officials said on Wednesday.

