China urges U.S. to withdraw meeting restrictions imposed against Chinese diplomats

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 13:06 IST
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it urges the United States to withdraw new meeting restrictions imposed against Chinese diplomats.

Chinese diplomats in the United States are now required to give advanced notice of any plans to meet with U.S. state, local and municipal officials, senior State Department officials said on Wednesday.

