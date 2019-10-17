Man sentenced to 12 years in jail for peddling drugs in J-K's Kathua

A court Thursday convicted a person for peddling drugs and sentenced him to 12 years rigorous imprisonment in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said. Iqal Hussain, a resident of Seri Chowan in Haveli Tehsil of Poonch district, was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act in 2016 after a huge quantity of drugs was seized from him in Lakhanpur area.

District and Sessions court Kathua also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict and said his jail term would extend for two years in case of default in the payment of fine. Terming the conviction of the drug peddler a major success, the spokesman requested people to come forward and share information about drug peddling or consumption to eradicate the menace.

