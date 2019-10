British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident his new Brexit deal can be ratified by the departure date of Oct. 31 and it will go forward for a vote in parliament on Saturday, his spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added that the deal will ensure Britain leaves the European Union in an orderly way.

