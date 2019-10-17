Ireland's foreign minister welcomes Brexit deal as a big step forward

Ireland's foreign minister on Thursday welcomed the Brexit deal struck by the British government and the European Union as "a big step forward".

"It's a deal that recognizes all of the issues that we have been raising for the last three years. It is a deal that will protect people on this island, it will protect peace on this island, it will protect trade on this island," said Simon Coveney.

