Ireland's foreign minister welcomes Brexit deal as a big step forward

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:01 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland's foreign minister on Thursday welcomed the Brexit deal struck by the British government and the European Union as "a big step forward".

"It's a deal that recognizes all of the issues that we have been raising for the last three years. It is a deal that will protect people on this island, it will protect peace on this island, it will protect trade on this island," said Simon Coveney.

COUNTRY : Ireland
