International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

New York City Council votes to close infamous Rikers Island jails

Reuters New York
Updated: 18-10-2019 03:32 IST
New York City Council votes to close infamous Rikers Island jails

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The New York City Council voted on Thursday to close the city's infamous Rikers Island jail complex by 2026, casting off a detention system plagued by chronic violence and decrepit facilities.

The council approved an $8.7 billion package of legislation designed to close Rikers and three other jails, create four more humane facilities throughout the city and eventually ban incarceration on Rikers Island for good, turning it into a public space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019