Mexican security forces free El Chapo's son to protect lives - minister

Mexican security forces have released captured drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's son from a house where they briefly apprehended him on Thursday, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo told Reuters, saying the decision was taken to protect lives.

Durazo's comments followed an earlier statement that did not fully clarify whether the accused drug trafficker, Ovidio Guzman, was still in custody, following hours of intense gunbattles in the northern city of Culiacan.

Also Read: Big success for security forces: Defence Experts hail arrest of JeM operative in Jammu Kashmir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)