International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mexican security forces free El Chapo's son to protect lives - minister

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 18-10-2019 08:51 IST
Mexican security forces free El Chapo's son to protect lives - minister

Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican security forces have released captured drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's son from a house where they briefly apprehended him on Thursday, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo told Reuters, saying the decision was taken to protect lives.

Durazo's comments followed an earlier statement that did not fully clarify whether the accused drug trafficker, Ovidio Guzman, was still in custody, following hours of intense gunbattles in the northern city of Culiacan.

Also Read: Big success for security forces: Defence Experts hail arrest of JeM operative in Jammu Kashmir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Mexico
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019