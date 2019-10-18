NGT directs DPCC to act against noise pollution in Dwarka

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action on a plea alleging noise pollution in the vicinity of a residential area in Dwarka Sector-3. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to submit a detailed report within two months.

"Let the DPCC look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report (ATR) in the matter within two months by e-mail," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Dwarka-resident Sapna Mamtani and others seeking action against noise pollution being caused by Dwarka Gardens, Shanti Gardens and Delhi Public School in the residential area in and around Dwarka's Sector-3.

The tribunal has posted the matter for consideration on January 23, 2020. It had earlier rapped the police and the district adminstration over their action plan to check noise pollution and termed the ATR as "inaction report".

The tribunal had said violation of noise pollution norms is a criminal offence under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, apart from Sections 268/290/291 of the Indian Penal Code and it is mandate of Delhi Police to enforce the law. Noise free environment is a part of fundamental right to life for the citizens, it said.

