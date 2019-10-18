Court upholds death sentence in minor's rape-murder case

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of a man convicted in a rape and murder case. A division bench of the high court comprising justices Alok Singh and Ravindra Maithani upheld the verdict of the district court in the case, handing capital punishment to Akhtar Ali for raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in 2014.

Ali, a truck driver, had raped and murdered the child after abducting her from a wedding ceremony. The body of the victim was later recovered from the riverside. PTI CORR ALM DPB

