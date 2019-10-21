International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chile army issues new curfew in Chilean capital Santiago as protests continue

Reuters Santiago
Updated: 21-10-2019 01:46 IST
Chile army issues new curfew in Chilean capital Santiago as protests continue

Image Credit: Flickr

The Chilean military declared another night-time curfew in the capital on Sunday as the government struggled to contain violent protests, looting and arson in the streets over recent fare hikes in public transportation.

The general in charge of security in Santiago announced the curfew would begin at 7 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Sunday and end at 6 a.m. on Monday (0900 GMT).

Also Read: Trump doubles down on decision to withdraw U.S. troops from military engagements

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Chile
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019