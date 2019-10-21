NGT asks DPCC to develop app for redressal of environment related issues

Authorities should maintain regular vigil to prevent open burning of waste, the National Green Tribunal has said while directing the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to develop a mobile application to provide a forum for redressal of environment related issues. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a Jasola resident welfare association alleging open burning of waste at Okhla waste treatment plant in the presence of its guards and officers.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the authorities should monitor on a regular basis sites known for open burning of waste so that such incidents do not harm the environment. The NGT had earlier sought a report on the issue.

The DPCC, in its report said that no open burning of waste was found at the Okhla plant during its visit. The tribunal, however, said, "Even if at the time of visit, burning of garbage may not have found, it is necessary to prevent any such incidents for which the concerned statutory authorities may maintain necessary vigil."

It also directed the DPCC to submit an action taken report on the issue. The NGT had earlier imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country and announced a fine of Rs 25,000 on each incident of bulk waste burning.

"We specifically direct that there shall be complete prohibition on open burning of waste on lands, including at the landfill sites." "For each such incident, violators including project proponent, concessionaire, any person or body responsible for such burning, shall be liable to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 in case of simple burning, while Rs 25,000 in case of bulk waste burning," the bench had said.

It had further held that non-biodegradable waste and non-recyclable plastic should be segregated from the landfill sites and used for construction of roads and embankments in all road projects all over the country.

