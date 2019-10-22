REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CANADA-ELECTION

Canada's Trudeau to remain in power but with minority government Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in power but with a minority government that will require the support of a smaller left-leaning party after a hard-fought election in which he was dogged by scandals.

BRITAIN-EU Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification after deal vote blocked

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a potentially perilous ratification of his Brexit divorce deal in the British parliament after the speaker refused to allow a vote on it on Monday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. diplomat who questioned 'crazy' Ukraine policy to testify in Trump probe

U.S. lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will hear on Tuesday from the top U.S. official in Ukraine, who once said it was “crazy” to withhold military aid for the country for domestic political reasons. CHICAGO-EDUCATION

'Hopes dashed': Chicago teachers strike to enter fourth school day School classes were called off for a fourth day in Chicago after the city and striking teachers in the third-largest U.S. school system failed to settle a contract dispute over issues such as class size and staffing.

BUSINESS WEWORK-FINANCING-SOFTBANK-GROUP

SoftBank's WeWork takeover would lead to Adam Neumann's exit: sources SoftBank Group offered nearly $10 billion on Monday to WeWork and its shareholders under a takeover plan that would keep the U.S. office-space sharing start-up afloat and lead to the exit of its Chairman Adam Neumann, sources said.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION Drug firms avert landmark opioid trial as talks on $48-billion settlement set to resume

Four large drug companies could resume talks on Tuesday to try to reach a $48 billion settlement of all opioid litigation against them, after agreeing with two Ohio counties to a $260 million deal to avert the first federal trial over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic. ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-EMPEROR-ENTHRONEMENT Japanese emperor publicly proclaims his enthronement in centuries-old ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfil his duty as a symbol of the state. THAILAND-KING

Thai king strips "disloyal" new royal consort of titles Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his newly named royal consort of her titles and military ranks for being "disloyal" and conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida, the palace said late on Monday.

SPORTS SOCCER-USA-SAC

Soccer: Fast-growing MLS awards expansion franchise to Sacramento Major League Soccer is heading for Sacramento after California’s capital city was revealed as its latest expansion club on Monday.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP Tennis: Murray back in Davis Cup frame

Former world number one Andy Murray has been named in Britain’s team for next month’s revamped Davis Cup tournament as he continues his encouraging comeback from career-saving hip surgery. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX)

Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, interacts with media Banerjee interacts with media in New Delhi

22 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-BANKS/STRIKE (PIX) Indian bank employees hold a day-long strike over mergers

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have called the strike protesting bank mergers and fall in deposit rates 22 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

SWISS-CHINA/VISIT (PIX) (TV) Chinese Foreign Minister Yi meets Swiss govt

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets counterparts from Swiss government, including Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. 22 Oct 04:55 ET / 08:55 GMT

KENYA-MILK BANK/ (PIX) (TV) Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns

The five mothers sat in a bright blue room in Kenya’s largest maternity hospital, waiting to pump breastmilk - but not for their own newborns. The women wanted to help infants whose mothers couldn't feed them by making a donation to Kenya's first breast milk bank. 22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TRAVELERS-RESULTS/ Travelers to report Q3 2019 results

The Travelers Companies Inc is set to report its results for Q3, an annual period in which insurance investors are typically assessing the impact of severe weather events. 22 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 22 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR (PIX) Another UAW official faces court date as union members vote on GM pact

Another former top official of the United Auto Workers union is scheduled to appear in federal court in Detroit on Tuesday to respond to charges of financial misconduct while about 48,000 UAW members vote on whether to end a nearly five week walkout at GM. 22 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/TUSK-JUNCKER (PIX) (TV)

EU's Tusk and Juncker discuss with lawmakers outcomes of EU summit on Brexit The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, discuss with EU lawmakers the outcomes of last week's EU summit on Brexit.

22 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

A Liberal minority govt in Canada will make interest rate hike less likely A Liberal minority government, already planning to run longer and deeper deficits, will also need to boost social spending in return for support from NDP and Greens, making it less likely the Bank of Canada will resume hiking interest rates any time soon.

22 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

UK parliament to vote on Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill in second reading The British parliament will vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the second reading.

22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT GERMANY-LITHUANIA/ (TV)

Germany's Maas, Lithuanian counterpart Linas Antanas Linkevičius speak to reporters German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives his counterpart from Lithuania, Linas Antanas Linkevičius.

22 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-TAYLOR (PIX) (TV)

U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor deposed by House committee Bill Taylor, former charge d'affaires at U.S. embassy in Ukraine, is deposed by House Intelligence Committee on recently released text message conversation with Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, regarding circumstances in which Trump administration withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine.

22 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-PUERTORICO/

Changes to Puerto Rico oversight law focus of U.S. House committee hearing The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will hear testimony on potential changes to the 2016 PROMESA Act, which created a financial oversight board for Puerto Rico and allowed for the territory's 2017 bankruptcy filing.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil's Senate expected to pass pension reform in final vote Brazil's Senate is expected to give final legislative approval to the government's pension overhaul, passing a bill that was watered down in Congress and will lower costs by 800 billion reais over 10 years, less than the 1.2 trillion reais Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had targeted.

22 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on support/opposition to impeachment; public opinion of Trump's handling of foreign affairs The Reuters/Ipsos poll will be measuring public opinion related to:

-The House impeachment inquiry -Trump's handling of Syria/foreign policy/ISIS

22 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ Trial to begin in New York AG's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil

Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York's attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court. 22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-CEASEFIRE

Ceasefire in Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led rebels in Syria expires on Tuesday evening A five-day ceasefire in in the Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led fighters in northern Syria expires on Tuesday at 10 pm (1900 GMT).

22 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Also Read: UPDATE 8-Canada's Trudeau to remain in power but with minority government

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)