UK police to interview U.S. diplomat's wife about fatal crash

Reuters
Updated: 22-10-2019 15:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police officers will travel to the United States to interview the wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager. "The suspect has cooperated fully with the police and with the authorities," Nick Adderley, the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, told reporters.

"She has also requested to be interviewed by British police officers, under caution, in the United States." Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England used by the U.S. military.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
