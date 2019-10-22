Oslo: Armed man create ruckus with stolen ambulance; 3 injured

An armed man hit several people with a stolen ambulance in Oslo on Tuesday, Reuters reported quoting Norway police. The man has reportedly been apprehended by the police.

Local media is reporting that police fired shots in Oslo to apprehend the perpetrator. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties due to the incident.

#Oslo Vi har kontroll på en ambulanse som ble stjålet, av en bevæpnet mann. Det ble avfyrt skudd for å stanse gjerningsmannen, han er ikke kritisk skadd. Oppdatering vil komme. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) October 22, 2019

Norway police did not say whether the incident was being treated as a deliberate attack.

Update: 3 people, including 2 babies were injured in the incident. "Two babies were injured after the hijacked ambulance hit a family. They are twins, seven months old, they are being treated," an Oslo University hospital spokesman told Reuters. The hospital spokesman said two of the hospital's ambulances were involved. "One was hijacked by an armed person with a shotgun. Some minutes later one of our other ambulances managed to stop the hijacked vehicle by crashing into it. Then the police came after the crash and got him," he said.

Further details are awaited.