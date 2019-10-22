4 held guilty of stabbing, shooting dead Cong corporator

A Mumbai court on Tuesday convicted four men for the brutal killing of a Congress corporator in Thane district in 2010 and said it will announce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday. Ajay Pandey, Gulam Rasul, Vishal Mhatre and Rajesh Singh were found guilty of murder under IPC section 302 by Additional Sessions Judge K M Jaiswal.

Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation corporator Praful Patil was stabbed 27 times by Rasul while Pandey shot two bullets at point-blank range in Abhinav College campus in Bhayander in May 2010, killing him on the spot. The college is run by Patil's educational trust.

According to police, Singh had given the contract to Pandey and Rasul to kill Patil at the behest of Mhatre. Political and business rivalries were the motive behind the murder, victim's lawyer said.

