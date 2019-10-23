International Development News
French police arrest man holed up in museum on French Riviera

Reuters Paris
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:27 IST
French police said they had arrested a man who had been holed up in a museum in the town of Saint Raphael by the French Riviera.

Police did not give any further details about the arrest on their Twitter page. Earlier media reports said the man had been shouting out threats while inside the museum, triggering a security alert.

