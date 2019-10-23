International Development News
Political outsider Kais Saied sworn in as Tunisia's new president

Reuters Tunis
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kais Saied, a political outsider and retired law professor, was sworn in as Tunisian president on Wednesday after he won a landslide victory in this month's election.

Saied's victory delivered a heavy blow to a governing elite accused of failing to improve living standards or end corruption since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy and ushered in the North African country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Tunisia
