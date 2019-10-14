International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Official results show Kais Saied won Tunisian presidential election

Reuters Tunis
Updated: 14-10-2019 22:18 IST
Official results show Kais Saied won Tunisian presidential election

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kais Saied won Sunday's presidential election in Tunisia, taking 72.71% of votes, the electoral commission said in a televised statement on Monday, giving its own official preliminary results.

Saied's opponent Nabil Karoui conceded defeat earlier on Monday and the electoral commission said turnout was 55% of the vote.

Also Read: DCW chief summons north MCD commissioner, police over 'inaction' in sex racket case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Tunisia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019