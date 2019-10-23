RFL scam: Settlement talks inconclusive as no proposal given by Singh brothers, Court told

The settlement talks between former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder and scam-hit Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) remained inconclusive as no proposal was given, a Delhi court was informed on Wednesday. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was told by RFL's counsel that no proposal was given by Singh brothers and therefore settlement talks remained inconclusive.

However, the counsel for jailed Singh brothers, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of RFL, told the court that it was not possible to come up with a proposal as the accused need to sit together and discuss the issue. The settlement talks were held for about an hour on Wednesday during which the parties failed to come up with any resolution.

During the start of the hearing, advocate Manu Sharma, appearing for Malvinder, sought more time from the court to hold settlement talks and said if deemed proper, the discussion can be held on Thursday at Tihar jail, where the accused are currently lodged. The counsel for the complainant opposed it, saying they would not be available tomorrow.

He further claimed, "They (accused) had made a statement that they would come up with a proposal today. But they did not." Sharma strongly objected to the submission and said, "We did not make any such statement. Talks were held today. But it had to be cut mid-way due to lunch break and they (accused) had to be taken into custody."

He then sought fifteen minutes' time for the parties to meet and discuss the next step. Malvinder, Shivinder, and co-accused Sunil Godhwani, the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), were produced before the court from custody and they had a discussion for about 20 minutes with the members of the management of RFL.

When the matter was again heard after the short break, the counsel for the complainant told the court they have still not come up with any proposal. "The problem is that the accused did not get a chance to meet together and concretise a proposal," he said.

Advocate Sonam Gupta, appearing for Shivinder, said it was not possible for the accused to meet and hold this discussion inside the jail and asked the court to hear the bail plea first. The court then posted for October 25 the hearing on arguments on bail plea by Singh brothers.

The Singh brothers had on October 18 sought interim bail from the court saying they wanted to settle the case with the complainant. The court had on October 17 sent Singh brothers, Godhwani and other accused -- Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena -- to judicial custody till October 31.

Malvinder and Shivinder, who were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on October 11 and October 10 respectively, have sought interim bail from the court on October 18 saying they wanted to settle the case with the complainant. Advocate D P Singh, appearing for Shivinder, had earlier told the court that that this was not a common settlement and it should not be seen in terms of only "giving money".

"It's not a common settlement. It should not be seen lightly. Each party has a different role in the case. This settlement should not be seen in terms of only giving money. There are various types of settlement. It is not the kind we see in common variance of the law. It could have different connotations for different accused in the case," he said. He further said that the EOW, which has arrested the accused, was not a party to the settlement.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for RFL's Manpreet Singh Suri who is the complainant, had earlier said he wanted the proposal for settlement in writing. The EOW had told the court that the Singh brothers have disclosed that an amount of about Rs 1,000 crore has been transferred to various persons from the entities linked to corporate loan book which was then allegedly siphoned off.

The EOW had registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies. Religare has accused them of diverting funds, claiming that loans were taken by Shivinder while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

The counsel for Malvinder had earlier told the court that the money was with Radha Soami head Gurinder Singh Dhillon but the police were not going after him since he had political connections and that Malvinder was being made a soft target. RFL is a subsidiary of the REL. Malvinder and Shivinder were earlier the promoters of REL.

The police had said that a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against Malvinder as he was absconding earlier. The EOW had registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

According to the police, the complainant stated that the four had absolute control on REL and its subsidiaries. "They put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies having no financial standing and being controlled by them. The companies to which loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," police had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)