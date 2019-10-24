International Development News
Russian defence minister speaks to SDF head after Syria deal - reports

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 24-10-2019 00:47 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has spoken by video conference to the leader of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Shoigu told the SDF head that Russia will increase the number of its military police near the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax reported. The two men also discussed the implementation by Kurds of a Russian-Turkish Syria deal announced on Tuesday.

Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border on Wednesday under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
