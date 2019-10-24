International Development News
Japan's Abe tells South Korea's Lee cooperation is key on North Korea

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 24-10-2019 09:31 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday the two countries were important neighbors and it was important to work together to address the issue of North Korea's nuclear program.

Abe also told Lee that relations between Japan and South Korea were in a very severe situation and they should not be left that way, according to a statement issued by the Japanese government.

COUNTRY : Japan
