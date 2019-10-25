Exxon loses bid to delay climate change lawsuit by Massachusetts
A Massachusetts judge on Thursday gave the state's attorney general the greenlight to sue Exxon Mobil Corp "ASAP" over allegations it concealed from investors and consumers its knowledge of the role fossil fuels play in climate change.
The ruling was a setback for Exxon, which had sought to delay the filing of the long-expected lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey until after an ongoing trial over similar claims by New York's attorney general came to a close.
