International Development News
Development News Edition

Suspected gang members found dead amid surge of violence in Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:03 IST
Suspected gang members found dead amid surge of violence in Mexico
Image Credit: ANI

Nine men allegedly linked to organized crime were shot dead in southern Mexico during a confrontation with other armed civilians, state authorities said, as the country grapples with a wave of violence. The bodies were found Wednesday night in the remote village of Zitlala, according to the prosecutor's office in the state of Guerrero, one of the country's poorest and hardest-hit by Mexico's long-running drug war.

The office said late Wednesday that the deceased were believed to be associated with Zenen Nava, leader of the "Rojos," one of the criminal gangs operating in the state. Casings from AK-47 and AR-15 rifles were found nearby. In recent weeks, Mexico has been shaken especially hard by several outbursts of violence linked to organized crime.

Last week, the bungled arrest of one of the sons of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman sparked an hours-long siege of the city of Culiacan, the capital of northern Sinaloa state, punctuated by blockades and running fire fights pitting outmatched security forces against a small army of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen. Other incidents of gangland violence played out earlier this month in the town of Tepochica in Guerrero, where 15 mostly civilian victims were gunned down, and western Michoacan state, where 13 police offers were ambushed and killed by suspected gunmen with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The spasms of violence have sparked sharp criticism of the security strategy of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office late last year promising to pacify the country. Lopez Obrador has argued that violence will only beget more violence and has instead doubled down on a strategy that focuses on attacking the root causes of crime, including poverty, joblessness and lack of educational opportunities for youth.

Also Read: The migrant caravans: Landing in the country he planned to pass through

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...

Motor racing-Haas talking to Kubica about simulator role

Haas are talking to Polish driver Robert Kubica about a test and simulator role, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.Kubica, 34, has already announced he is leaving Williams at the end of the season. We are speaking, Haas team ...

Cricket-New Zealand captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next months home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019