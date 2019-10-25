International Development News
Development News Edition

Canada's British Columbia takes first step to implement U.N. accord on indigenous peoples' rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 03:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 03:00 IST
Canada's British Columbia takes first step to implement U.N. accord on indigenous peoples' rights

The Canadian province of British Columbia took its first step on Thursday toward implementing the landmark U.N. agreement on the rights of indigenous peoples, which provides a legal framework for governments' relationship with indigenous peoples, including formally given them a say in matters affecting their rights.

If the legislation passes, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to formally adopt the standards set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The bill "is about ending discrimination, respecting human rights and ensuring economic fairness," Scott Fraser, provincial minister for indigenous relations and reconciliation, said while introducing the legislation.

Implementation of the U.N. declaration would result in the government seeking active consent from indigenous communities while making decisions, rather than merely consulting with them, according to Bruce McIvor, a principal at First Peoples Law, an indigenous rights law firm in Vancouver. "That's a very different world than what you have currently ... where indigenous people rightly have the impression that in most situations, all that consultation is is an opportunity for (the government) to blow off steam," McIvor said.

Canada was one of four countries to vote against the declaration in 2007, joined by Australia, New Zealand and the United States - all countries with indigenous populations and long histories of violent colonization. Indigenous people make up 5% of the Canadian population.

Although Canada endorsed the declaration in 2016, it has yet to formally implement the measure. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed in 2015 to doing so, but federal legislation to that effect died in the Senate in June. Trudeau, who won a second term this week but lost his parliamentary majority, said previously his government would attempt to implement the declaration if re-elected. McIvor said requiring consent was not the same as having veto power, a key concern that held up the federal legislation in the Senate.

The British Columbia bill unanimously passed its first legislative hurdle on Thursday and faces its next step on Monday. Fraser's office worked with First Nations Summit (FSN), which represents the majority of British Columbia Indigenous councils, and others to write the bill.

"The provincial government has a long history of denying the very existence and rights of indigenous peoples," Cheryl Casimer, one of three political executives for FSN, said in a statement. Casimer said the west coast province's New Democratic Party government was embarking on a new path for building a respectful and modern government-to-government relationship.

The provincial bill "underlines that there is a serious commitment" by the government to change the relationship "from one that is simply ticking boxes in a consultation-based world ... into respecting indigenous rights," McIvor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...

Cricket-New Zealand captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next months home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England...

EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss on Friday the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a two-tier lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019