Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta acquitted Sarvjeet Singh of the all charges made out against him by the woman.

"Accused Sarvjeet Singh is acquitted of the offence under section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code," the court said in a recent order. "It is pertinent to mention that there are various contradictions and improvements in the version of the complainant... The complainant has made material improvements in her statements. In view of the same, the testimony of the complainant is not trustworthy and casts a serious doubt on the case of the prosecution," the court said.

According to the prosecution, on August 23, 2015, the accused had come on a bike from the wrong side at a traffic signal and was about to hit the woman, who was a student then. Saving herself, when she confronted Singh, he allegedly abused her and criminally intimidated her when he saw she was clicking his picture, the complaint claimed.

Singh, represented through advocate Amish Aggarwala, had denied the allegations and claimed trial.

