International Development News
Development News Edition

Recording of prosecution evidence in Kanda case to begin on Nov 27 before Delhi court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:39 IST
Recording of prosecution evidence in Kanda case to begin on Nov 27 before Delhi court

The case against newly-elected controversial Haryana politician Gopal Goyal Kanda for allegedly abetting suicide of an air hostess is dragging for seven years in a Delhi court which is yet to complete recording of prosecution evidence. Kanda, who has pledged unconditional support to the BJP in the Haryana Assembly, has been asked to appear before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on November 27 and 28.

On October 4 and 11, the court had granted him exemption from personal appearance after he had informed that he was busy in the election campaign for Sirsa assembly constituency which he was contesting as a candidate of Haryana Lokhit Party. The court has fixed November 27 and 28 for the recording of the prosecution evidence in the case.

Geetika Sharma, the air hostess employed with Kanda's MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in northwest Delhi. In her suicide note, she had said that she was ending her life due to "harassment" allegedly by Kanda and his employee Aruna Chadha.

The proceedings in the case were delayed as special public prosecutor Rajiv Mohan was not appearing in the matter. The judge also noted that the court has received a copy of an order from the director of the prosecution informing that advocate Manish Rawat has been appointed prosecutor in the case.

Rawat has been appointed in place of special public prosecutor Rajiv Mohan on behalf of the state to conduct the trial. The development came after the court took strong objection to Mohan's non-appearance in the case who has not been appearing since September 23.

The matter had come before the designated court on April 12, 2019, but since the trail has not witnessed any progress. The court had said it was a very strange situation where the state was showing the least interest in the prosecution of this case.

It said the court had to discharge three witnesses unexamined on Thursday as Mohan did not turn up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

REFILE-GRAPHIC-Take Five: Brextension, Brelection, Bremain

1BREXIT IN A DITCH Oct 31 was when Britain was to exit the European Union, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit again. But with the UK parliament failing to play along, hes been force...

Lebanon Hezbollah leader urges supporters to avoid protests

Lebanons Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged his groups supporters on Friday to stay away from nationwide protests aimed at ousting the countrys ruling elite.In a televised speech Nasrallah said Lebanon was being targeted interna...

Paes set to return to India's Davis Cup squad after one year

Leander Paes is set to return to the Indian Davis Cup squad since April 2018 after making himself available for the upcoming tie against Pakistan when countrys top players and non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi have refused to travel to th...

Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019