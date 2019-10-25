Ex-Jharkhand CS secures second bail in fodder scam cases

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former state chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty, who was convicted by special CBI courts in two fodder scam cases. The fodder scam pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of funds in the 1990s.

Hearing the bail petition of the former IAS officer, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh allowed him bail on condition that he furnished two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each and submits his passport. Chakraborty can now come out of the jail as the high court had in February this year granted him bail in another fodder scam case in which he was convicted.

He was convicted by separate CBI courts in two fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and Rs 37.62 crore from Chaibasa Treasury on two separate occasions in the 1990s. Chakraborty was convicted in the two cases along with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, other political leaders, bureaucrats and fodder suppliers in 2013 and 2018. He had moved the high court for bail soon after.

The multi-crore fodder scam was unearthed in the early 1990s when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

